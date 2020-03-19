Okanagan craft distillery looks to make hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 pandemic

Okanagan Spirits is waiting on bottles and some red tape before offering distillery-made product

Officials at Vernon’s Okanagan Spirits are rubbing their hands at the prospect of a locally created hand sanitizer.

Okanagan Spirits hopes to soon be able to give customers a hand sanitizer made at the distillery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started about a week, week-and-a-half ago after we started seeing distilleries in the United States doing it,” Okanagan Spirits CEO Tyler Dyck said.

“We are still sorting out the legalities and making sure were not giving away a product that’s going to harm the public,” said Dyck, who is also the head of Craft Distillers Guild of B.C.

The sanitizer is made from alcohol that, when running a distillery, is at the so-called “front.”

It’s alcohol powerful enough to run a vehicle.

After its treated and made into sanitizer, the distillery is looking to create personal-size safe bottles of the product that, ideally, comes with a pump or a mister. It would be a perfect size for individuals or for workers such as police and firefighters.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Okanagan Spirits donates 981 meals to hungry

Labels for the product have been made. The company just needs to find some pumpers, bottles and sort out some legalities before offering it to the public.

“We are expecting our shipment of individual-size sanitizer misting bottles very soon,” Dyck said.

The sanitizer, of course, is not safe for drinking purposes.

Dyck said Okanagan Spirits is doing its best to supply care homes and local institutions that are directly related to the care of at-risk individuals with what it can.

READ MORE: Loss of revenue, temporary closures and staff reduction among impacts 90 per cent of B.C. business experiencing as a result of COVID-19, survey says

READ MORE: VIDEO: B.C. teacher returns from Spain, makes impassioned plea to Canadians


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

alcohol trade

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dust advisory in effect for Vernon
Next story
Two men allegedly kick in door of Lake Country home

Just Posted

Okanagan craft distillery looks to make hand sanitizer amid COVID-19 pandemic

Okanagan Spirits is waiting on bottles and some red tape before offering distillery-made product

Dust advisory in effect for Vernon

High concentrations of coarse particulate matter is expected to persist

Sunny weather for Okanagan’s first weekend of spring

Though, meteorologists say our calendars may be a little slow to the punch at ringing in spring

‘Hi Baba’: Armstrong man finds creative way to maintain visits with grandma amid COVID-19

Despite the care facility being closed to the public, Jamie Gilowski saw power in the pen to send his love

Kids of Vernon’s essential workers supported

School district working on education plan, offering tips for managing stress and anxiety amid COVID-19

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Princeton mayor urges calm amid fears of food and supply shortages

“Our grocery store will be receiving regular shipments.”

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

Shuswap shelters committed to providing help even during pandemic

Lighthouse Emergency Shelter looks at increasing the number of months it’s open

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

‘What better time than now’: Pot sales on the rise in Kelowna

Local pot shops have seen an increase in new clientele due to COVID-19

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Kelowna’s last video rental store, Leo’s Video, to close in face of COVID-19

By the end of the month, Leo’s Video will close once again

Most Read