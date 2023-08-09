A boil water advisory has been put in effect in Killiney Beach. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice. (Black Press file photo)

A boil water advisory has been put in effect in Killiney Beach. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan district sets water advisory for Killiney Beach

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice

A precautionary water quality advisory has been set for all customers in the Killiney Beach water area.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s (RDCO) advisory impacts 295 properties connected to the water system in the community along Westside Road.

It is the result of increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source.

As a precaution, it’s recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at lease one minute.

As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice and testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian drinking water guidelines.

More information can be found at rdco.com/water.

READ MORE: Okanagan has one of the highest water use rates per person in Canada

READ MORE: New wildfire sparked near Mabel Lake in North Okanagan

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Drinking waterWater

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rice Road fire near Coalmont being held
Next story
B.C. private school principal caught by ‘creep catcher’ suspended 15 years

Just Posted

A boil water advisory has been put in effect in Killiney Beach. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan district sets water advisory for Killiney Beach

Alishia Lemp
Motel murder trial date set in Vernon

BC Wildfire Service map
New wildfire sparked near Mabel Lake in North Okanagan

The Township of Spallumcheen is looking to monitor its water usage. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan has one of the highest water use rates per person in Canada