Okanagan district sets water advisory for Killiney Beach

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice

A boil water advisory has been put in effect in Killiney Beach. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice. (Black Press file photo)

A precautionary water quality advisory has been set for all customers in the Killiney Beach water area.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s (RDCO) advisory impacts 295 properties connected to the water system in the community along Westside Road.

It is the result of increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source.

As a precaution, it’s recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at lease one minute.

As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice and testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian drinking water guidelines.

More information can be found at rdco.com/water.

READ MORE: Okanagan has one of the highest water use rates per person in Canada

READ MORE: New wildfire sparked near Mabel Lake in North Okanagan

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Drinking waterWater