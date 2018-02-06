Ascent Films has won an award for its documentary A River Film. - Image: Facebook

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

A Central Okanagan-made documentary focussing on water issues in the region has won a prestigious award

Jiri and Lucie Bakala, the husband and wife production team at Ascent Films Inc., have won the Award of Excellence from The Impact DOCS Awards Competition for their documentary A River Film.

The award was given for their newest exciting documentary, A River Film. The film features exceptional cinematography and storytelling. A River Film was produced for the International Joint Commission in close collaboration with Washington State Department of Ecology and the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

A River Film presents the story of successful transboundary management of water resources in the Okanagan/Okanogan Basin and Osoyoos Lake by presenting the perspectives of water managers, farmers, first nations and tribes, scientists, and others on both sides of the border.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Although the film focuses on the Okanagan/Okanogan Basin in particular, the themes presented throughout the film are universal and apply to other transboundary watersheds in the United States and Canada.

Impact DOCS recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change.

“The judges and I were simply blown away by the variety and immensely important documentaries we screened,” said Rick Prickett, who chairs Impact DOCS. “Impact DOCS is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. Impact DOCS helps set the standard for craft and creativity as well as power catalysts for global change.”

Documentaries were received from 30 countries, including veteran award winning filmmakers and fresh new talent. Entries were judged by highly qualified and award winning professionals in the film and television industry.

In winning an Impact DOCS award, Ascent Films Inc. joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar winning director Louie Psihoyos for his 2016 Best of Show – Racing Extinction, Oscar winner Yael Melamede for (Dis)Honesty – The Truth About Lies, and Emmy Award winner Gerald Rafshoon for Endless Corridors narrated by Oscar winner Jeremy Irons.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog
Next story
Teen killed in highway crash

Just Posted

Province releases policy decisions on cannabis retail, driving laws

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announces proposed policies

Teen killed in highway crash

An 18-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Coldstream Monday

Vernon athlete shares remarkable story

Former freestyle skier Mike Shaw, paralyzed in an accident, will talk at UBCO

Greater Vernon water rate increase set at 2.9%

Greater Vernon Advisory Committee signs off on increase

UPDATE: Police stand off with distraught Coldstream man is over

RCMP says man was apprehended peacefully

Snow Sculpture Contest frosty fun for all

A fun, fierce and frosty 48 hours

Vernon athlete shares remarkable story

Former freestyle skier Mike Shaw, paralyzed in an accident, will talk at UBCO

Okanagan-area ridings mostly ignore local endorsements

Andrew Wilkinson was the top choice in four of seven Okanagan ridings for B.C. Liberal leadership

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

The 49th annual Feather Fancier Show continues to draw a crowd

Birds of a feather….

Jenn Grant packs the house in Vernon

Audience gets cozy with Halifax singer-songwriter at on stage concert series

Video shows rough arrest of man in trial on firearms charges

Cody J. E. Wilson was arrested in Penticton on Oct. 7, 2016 outside the Denny’s parking lot

Northwest B.C. lawyer receives civil courage award

Alayne Fleischmann honoured for speaking out against bank scandal

Plan seeks public input

Three community open houses will be held, starting Wednesday, Feb. 7

Most Read