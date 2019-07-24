Okanagan Electrical Systems raises $16,000 for youth and mental health services

Okanagan Electrical Systems’ annual charity golf tournament is coming off a successful inaugural event.

The tournament at Kelowna’s Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club was organized by OES owners Brent Stevens and Noah Feist and raised $16,240. The duo were looking for a way to give back in the community and sent two equal cheques of $8,120 to the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna branch and the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna.

“The causes are personal for us,” said Stevens.

“Accessible mental health services are so important within the community and the connection to childhood trauma is very real, these two organizations represented exactly where we wanted to give back.”

CMHA Kelowna supports local families and individuals with programs that promote positive mental health and support recovery. The Child Advocacy Centre helps protect vulnerable youth in the community. They were two local programs that Stevens and Feist specifically chose to benefit from the first OES’s charity golf tournament.

“We are so happy to be working with these organizations, the work they do is so important. We’re already looking forward to next year as we grow this event and build on what we started here this year,” said Stevens.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to all of the sponsors, supporters and golfers for taking part in making this difference in the community.”

