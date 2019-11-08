Okanagan Film Commission seeks more funding for 2020

Actress Ali Larter will be in the Okanagan shooting for the film The Last Victim throughout November. Larter is best known for her leading role in Resident Evil. (Contributed)

The Okanagan Film Commission is in need of more funding, director and commission representative Dalvir Nahal told the Regional District of North Okanagan.

“They are definitely under-funded and yet the economic benefits are huge,” she said.

The film commission had a budget of $254,000 in 2019, $29,000 of that came from the RDNO, with the remainder funded by Central Okanagan and Okanagan-Similkameen regional districts, the province and the Boundary Economic Development Council.

Nahal asked the RDNO to consider more funding while discussing the 2020 budget.

Last year, the production of films, television and commercials invested around $32 million into the Okanagan’s economy, according to the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce report.

Filming of the movie the Last Victim is underway in Vernon and throughout the Okanagan. The film features a star-studded cast including Resident Evil’s Ali Larter and the Last Jedi’s Ralph Ineson.

Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland announced the production will begin shooting on Nov. 5 and use the landscape of the North and South Okanagan as well as Eagle Creek Studios Okanagan to make the film.

“A film shoot with this calibre of talent is once again the result of what our region offers filmmakers,” Summerland said. “To have this kind of film production activity here in November is a boost to our local economy.”

Larter stars as an anthropologist trapped in a desolate, unforgiving New Mexico wilderness, struggling to stay one step ahead of a strange gang of outcasts being led by a misguided and ruthlessly terrifying idealist played by Ineson.

Ron Perlman, known for playing iconic characters such as Hellboy, plays the small-town sheriff who tries to piece together the events of a violent night with no witnesses and few clues, leading him and his quirky deputy deep into the vast and deadly landscape of the American Southwest.

The Screenplay is by Ashley James Louis, based on a story by Naveen A. Chapathuram and Doc Justin.

