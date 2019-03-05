Okanagan fire fighter honored during memorial

A West Kelowna fire fighter was among 15 professionals honoured

Capt. Troy “Nipsy” Russell was among 15 honoured during Monday’s BC Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial Service.

Russell, a West Kelowna fire fighter, died September 2018 after battling occupational brain cancer for more than a year.

“Our association is formally recognizing 15 of our members who have lost their lives due to injury and illness related to their occupation,” Gord Ditchburn, president of BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Association, said in a release.

“The toxic environments we work in have been scientifically proven to increase the incidence ratio to double that of the general population, for certain cancers and coronary disease,” Ditchburn added.

READ MORE: FIRE FIGHTERS HONOURED

“It is fitting for our provincial organization to honour these members from all over the province. It helps bring awareness to the dangers which continue to exist in the occupation of fire fighting, despite technical improvements in fire fighting protective equipment.”

The other firefighters honoured in Victoria on Monday were:

Douglas Angrove, Nanaimo Local 905

James Armstrong, Richmond Local 1286

Karl Heinz Bessler, Richmond Local 1286

Tim Boutin, Trail Local 941

Robert W. Chapman, Vancouver Local 18

Richard A. Couch, Victoria Local 730

Roy Davies, Burnaby Local 323

Donald M. King, Cranbrook Local 1253

Tim Kernighan, Coquitlam Local 1782

Bryan Kongus, Richmond Local 1286

Robert H. Martens, Richmond Local 1286

Joseph Nick, Port Coquitlam Local 1941

Robert R. A. Rosenlund, Vancouver Local 18

Leslie A. Dionne, a member of Surrey union local 1271.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community Foundation hoping to grow small fund
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two snowmobilers missing near Vernon found safe

Snowmobilers failed to return home Monday from the Bouleau Lake area

Highway 97 north of Summerland finally reopened

Rock slide resulted in month-long closure and lengthy detours

Frontiers of Creativity exhibit opens in Lumby

The exhibit is open until March 30th at the Village Gallery.

Military Tattoo rounds up Calgary Youth Band

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place July 27 and 28 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

Cyclist struck in Vernon, hit-and-run witnesses sought

Minor injuries sustained in Feb. 20 hit-and-run

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America

Speaker series at Okanagan College has leadership focus

The series takes place March 13

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for goverbnment

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

Woman finds ways to give, despite being homeless

Music, prayer, meditation help make living in car more bearable for Shuswap resident

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Police probe another violent incident in Kamloops

A violent home invasion took place on Friday night

Most Read