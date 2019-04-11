Okanagan Ford truck owners warned about rise in thefts

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the Ford F-Series truck tops its annual list of the most frequently stolen vehicles. (Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker)

Two reports of two stolen Ford F350 trucks in Oliver over 24 hours has RCMP sending out a warning to those who own that particular type of vehicle.

Cpl. Christina Tarasoff said both thefts took place in the early morning hours and that one of the vehicles was recovered but a number of high value tools were taken from inside the truck.

“We understand the huge impact on owners and their families when these thefts occur and the Oliver RCMP are actively investigating these thefts. We would like to remind the community to remain vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity; checking into suspicious incidents is part of our duties and not a waste of our time. If you see any suspicious persons or activities near a vehicle or in your neighbourhood, please call police,” said Tarasoff in a news release.

In February, RCMP said close to 50 Ford F-Series trucks have either been stolen, or there was an attempt to steal them, from all areas in the Okanagan. Reports of 17 theft, or attempted theft, of Ford F-Series between Jan. 28 to Feb. 24 were reported in the South Okanagan. While in the Kelowna area there has been 25 vehicle thefts and six attempted thefts.

Oliver RCMP ask owners of Ford F350 trucks consider investing a good anti-theft device, particularly a passive vehicle immobilizer or a steering wheel lock as a pro-active way to prevent your vehicle from being stolen.

If anyone has any information regarding these thefts please call Oliver RCMP 250-498-3422 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

