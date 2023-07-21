Okanagan Forest Task Force saved a man and doused a truck fire on Thursday night, July 20. (OFTF/Facebook)

Okanagan Forest Task Force saved a man and doused a truck fire on Thursday night, July 20. (OFTF/Facebook)

Okanagan Forest Task Force saves man sleeping in burning truck

The fire started around 9:15 p.m. on July 20

The Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) and the Ellison Fire Department saved a man from being burned alive on Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. on July 20, OFTF received a call about a truck on fire three kilometres up Postill Lake Road. OFTF’s Rod Tribiger was on patrol and attended the scene first.

He discovered an engulfed truck with a man asleep inside. Tribiger got the man out safely as more OFTF crews arrived.

They battled the blaze that extended to a nearby tree.

Ellison fire crews also attended the scene, helping fill OFTF’s water tank and tender. The blaze was quickly extinguished, preventing it from spreading to the forest.

READ MORE: Armed suspect at large after robbing Kelowna business

READ MORE: Search for missing B.C. children at centre of Amber Alert enters Day 3

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsfireforestryKelownaOkanaganrescue

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Grasshopper invasion threatens crops and livelihoods in Similkameen Valley
Next story
Feds looking for input on new law to improve safety in long-term care

Just Posted

The auditorium inside the Vernon Recreation Complex is used for such events as the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Vernon’s annual Queen of Hearts competition. A full report on city user fees and charges for Recreation and Parks facilities, programs, and services comes back before council Aug. 14. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon says its listening to residents, groups over recreation

Armstrong Elementary School teachers and certified education assistants Becky Muller (in pink, clockwise from top left), Heather Beattie, Richard Belec, Giselle Popowich, Susan Brown and Cindy Neufeld hope to win a trip to Toronto to compete on Family Feud Canada with Gerry Dee. (Facebook photo)
Survey says: Armstrong teachers would love spot on Family Feud Canada

Ladies from around the Okanagan competed at the annual Ladies Open, hosted at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club in Vernon on Wednesday, July 19. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star Photo)
PHOTOS: Vernon ladies rock Spall golf course

The second annual Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic raised close to $30,000 for two North Okanagan charities June 15. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)
Vernon golf tournament raises $27.5k for two local charities