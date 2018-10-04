Okanagan Indian Band, City of Vernon, to sign relationship accord

Signing is at Kin Beach, 10 a.m. Oct. 13

The Okanagan Indian Band and the City of Vernon Councils invite the community to join them in celebration as they sign a Relationship Accord Oct. 13.

The two communities began a process in 2017 intended to facilitate stronger relationships through joint economic development and land use planning initiatives on traditional Syilx/Okanagan territory.

Okanagan Indian Band and the City of Vernon are one of nine partnerships that were selected in Canada to participate in the Community Economic Development Initiative (CEDI). The program provides the respective councils with additional capacity to reach common goals and realize a joint vision. The resources provided by the CEDI program assist in facilitating priorities set out in bi-annual workshops in order to achieve joint community economic development success.

Related: Vernon and OKIB join economic forces

At the bi-annual workshops, elected officials and senior staff representing both communities have learned about each other’s history, culture, governance structures and economic development priorities. These discussions have strengthened relationships as neighbours and provided a foundation for future partnerships through respectful communication.

The Band and City Councils have agreed on priorities for the communities, which include joint land use planning, infrastructure and tourism opportunities. These initiatives are part of a long-term plan intended to maximize the benefit of participating in the CEDI program. These steps are essential in creating a successful environment to enable joint economic development initiatives to be realized.

The ceremonial signing of the Relationship Accord recognizes the social, cultural and economic ties that exist between the communities. The document provides a vision that celebrates the communities’ collective knowledge with a goal to build a better future for our children and generations to follow.

Witness and celebrate the signing of the Relationship Accord Oct. 13, 10 a.m. on the shores of Kin and Sandy Beach.

