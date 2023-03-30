Okanagan Indian Band election day is here

Two candidates for chief and 26 candidates for council are in the running in the Thursday election

It’s election day for Okanagan Indian Band members, and a full slate of candidates is running for positions of chief and council.

Two candidates are running for chief and 26 candidates are running for 10 council positions.

Incumbent Byron Louis is looking to keep his position as the band’s chief. He’s running against Daniel Anthony Wilson for the coveted position.

Louis has 33 years of experience at all levels of governance. According to his candidacy profile, Louis resolves to “work towards securing funds for litigation of Title and Rights at the Okanagan Nation level,” while “increasing economic development infrastructure to support band and membership owned businesses.”

Meanwhile, Wilson has served on the OKIB council for eight years. His candidacy profile states that his time on council focused on “leading key negotiations with the Crown, land purchases and expansion that are now coming to fruition as Beau Park will soon be designated reserve land.”

Wilson’s education consists of a Bachelor of Law, a Bachelor of Arts and a diploma in business administration.

The 26 candidates seeking one of 10 councillor positions are: Gary Bonneau, James Bonneau, Raymond Bonneau, Ricky Bonneau, Cynthia Brewer, Viola Brown, Valerie Chiba, Donna Good Water, Tim Isaac, Joseph Jack, Mary Patricia Jack, Allan Louis, Erica Louis, Jo Ann Louis, Monica Louis, Richard Louis, Judy Marchand, Rachel Marchand, Raymond Marchand, Floyd Oppenheimer, Irvine Paul, Raymond Paul, Ranger Robins, Rochelle Saddleman, Patricia Wilson and Tiffany Wilson.

The election runs Thursday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Head of the Lake Hall, where members can cast their vote. Members living off reserve can also complete a mail-in ballot, which can be mailed or dropped off on election day.

