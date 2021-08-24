Okanagan Indian Band expands evacuation order for White Rock Lake fire

Head of the Lake, Willow Shore, Westside, Celestine, Antoine residents ordered out Aug. 24

An evacuation order has been expanded to Head of the Lake by the Okanagan Indian Band Tuesday, Aug. 24. (OKIB map)

Some North Westside residents are being ordered out of their homes, again.

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued an evacuation order “due to immediate danger to life safety caused by White Rock Lake wildfire.”

Addresses previously ordered to evacuate continue to be on evacuation order, but the area is now being expanded, as of Tuesday, Aug. 24, effective 5 p.m.

“Members of the local RCMP, search and rescue and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action,” the OKIB said.

The order is being expanded to Westside Road (from Irish Creek to Shuttleworth roads), Head of the Lake Roadm Willow Shore Crescentm Celestine Road and Antoine Road.

Those in the area must leave immediately.

If you have a friend or family member that you can stay with, outside of the evacuation order, please proceed there.

If you need accommodation, follow the travel route provided and register at the Schubert Centre, 3505-30th Ave., Vernon.

If you do not require immediate support, you can register in the coming days or online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ , other ESS inquiries can be directed to 250-241-6945.

If you need transportation assistance from the area, advise the OKIB Emergency Operations Centre at 250-241-5809.

Before leaving

• Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

• Close all windows and doors.

• Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

• Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbor or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

• Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available.

• Take pets in pet kennels or on leash with food and water. If you left pets or livestock behind or have brought your pets with you and need pet-friendly accommodations, visit the ESS Reception Centre to register for support.

• Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

If you require transportation, the following assembly points have been established as pick-up areas. Please call 250-241-5809 to confirm that you require transportation.

• Head of the Lake and Westside roads

• Head of the Lake and Willow Shore roads

• Head of the Lake and Antoine roads

Further information will be issued when available. For the most up to date information visit www.okib.ca.

