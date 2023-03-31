The Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department is set to burn down an abandoned house as part of a training exercise on the weekend of April 1-2, 2023. (OKIB/Facebook photo)

Okanagan Indian Band firefighters to burn abandoned house as training exercise

The exercise this weekend will provide valuable firefighting experience while removing a dangerous structure

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) fire department is set to burn an old house over the weekend, providing firefighters with a highly realistic training exercise.

The OKIB says the abandoned house is structurally dangerous and poses a risk to children and the community.

“If you see smoke rising over Reserve #1 over the weekend it is probably the OKIB Fire Department doing a controlled burn and training exercise on an abandoned house,” the OKIB said in a press release Friday.

The band says the house has been in disrepair for a long time but there are signs of ongoing activity inside, “and it’s just too unsafe for anyone to use.

By burning the house, firefighters will gain experience tackling a real structure fire. It’s the sort of practical training that the band says is done frequently when there is an opportunity for a win-win.

Killing two birds with one stone, the exercise will provide valuable training for firefighters while making the community safer by removing a dangerous structure.

