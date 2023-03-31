Okanagan Indian Band firefighters to burn abandoned house as training exercise

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) fire department is set to burn an old house over the weekend, providing firefighters with a highly realistic training exercise.
The OKIB says the abandoned house is structurally dangerous and poses a risk to children and the community.
“If you see smoke rising over Reserve #1 over the weekend it is probably the OKIB Fire Department doing a controlled burn and training exercise on an abandoned house,” the OKIB said in a press release Friday.
The band says the house has been in disrepair for a long time but there are signs of ongoing activity inside, “and it’s just too unsafe for anyone to use.
By burning the house, firefighters will gain experience tackling a real structure fire. It’s the sort of practical training that the band says is done frequently when there is an opportunity for a win-win.
Killing two birds with one stone, the exercise will provide valuable training for firefighters while making the community safer by removing a dangerous structure.