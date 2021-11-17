Okanagan Indian Band issues evacuation alert due to flooding risk

Residents on north end of Westside Road are under an alert

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued an evacuation alert due to a potential flooding risk from recent rainfall.

The alert was issued by the band’s emergency operations centre on Tuesday (Nov. 16) at 2 p.m. for residences located on the north end of Westside Road from 12020 to 11820, including residences on Tatatlux and North Tatatlux Roads.

Residents within the alert area do not need to evacuate until the alert has been upgraded to an order. For now, residents are advised to:

• Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be called while separated.

• Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

• Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbors, if assistance is needed.

• Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

• Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles. If transportation assistance is needed, call 250-542-7132.

• Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

• Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor the OKIB website: www.okib.ca and Facebook: OKIB Official and OKIB public pages for information on evacuation orders and location of reception centres.

Flooding has affected a number of communities in B.C. Sections of the Coquihalla and other highways have been closed due to mudslides, severing supply chains. Currently, the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are cut off from the rest of the province due to flooding and mudslides.

READ MORE: B.C. FLOODS: Travellers stuck from returning home can cross U.S. border without PCR COVID test

READ MORE: Ministry of Transportation releases images of damage on highways near Hope

Brendan Shykora

flooding