Okanagan Indian Band member running for Vernon council

Jenelle Brewer has put forward her name for Vernon city council ahead of the municipal election Oct. 15, 2022. (Submitted photo)

A Syilx woman and Vernon School District trustee has announced her candidacy for Vernon city council.

Jenelle Brewer, a well-known Vernon resident, will give up her trustee seat to run for the council spot in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

“My intention has always been to enter civic politics because I believe in bringing local solutions to issues,” Brewer said. “As a longtime resident of Vernon and as a member of the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB), I have developed a wide circle of influence, and I believe I have the experience and the skills to make a real difference in people’s lives

Brewer is proud of her work as recovery manager for the OKIB, where she oversees efforts to rebuild the community. She also works with evacuated people to get them back home in the wake of last summer’s White Rock Lake wildfire, which destroyed homes along Westside Road.

Brewer has served two terms as an OKIB councillor and has also been the director on several volunteer boards in the Vernon area.

“I bring people together,” she said. “I’ve got a proven track record of accomplishing the goals I set for myself and that comes about through efficient, full, transparent, and complete work. No shortcuts.”

Brewer spent her childhood on OKIB lands before heading to the big cities of Toronto and Vancouver. She eventually settled back in Vernon to raise her two children.

“I’ve lived in the area for over 30 years, currently residing in downtown Vernon, so I know the dynamics and challenges of the community,” she said. “I understand our community’s issues and I am committed to finding solutions to them.”

There are five key points to Brewer’s platform: climate change, fighting discrimination, community safety, economic development and housing.

On climate change, she says proactive approaches are needed.

“Climate change is here, and we need to find innovative solutions as a community to do better and make changes to improve the outlook of the future.”

Her thoughts on community safety are focused on vandalism, theft and substance use in the downtown core.

“There are no simple solutions to these complex issues, but I live and work in the downtown area,” she said. “I am experiencing these issues with you on a daily basis. I am committed to making Vernon a safer community and working with partner groups to make that happen.”

Housing continues to be a hot topic, Brewer says, adding she will “support proposals for housing developments as well as encourage and continue to cooperate with BC Housing and local developers.”

More information on Brewer can be found on her website, jenellebrewer.ca, or by emailing her at info@jenellebrewer.ca.

