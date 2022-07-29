Okanagan invasive species video builds mussel awareness

New video from Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society educates on the dangers of invasive mussels like the Zebra mussel. (Creative Commons photo)

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) launched an interactive video to help residents of the Okanagan valley learn more about invasive species in the area, and the effect that they can have.

For 25 years, OASISS have worked hard to protect the Okanagan and Similkameen region against invasive species that threaten the region. There are a variety of invasive species ranging from small organisms, to plants, to aquatic animals—the latter is what their new video tackles. The video primarily breaks down zebra and quagga mussels, which annihilate the waterways they inhabit.

“By the end of this video, you’ll have a good understanding of why invasive mussels are bad, what to watch out for, and how you can help,” says Sierra Collins, OASISS assistant who is featured in the video.

The video kicks off with a brief introduction of the issue. Next, the audience is prompted to select their age group (adult or kid) so that the ensuing information is delivered in a way that maximizes information retention.

The impacts are explained based on personal interest. The audience is invited to choose how they interact with the lakes in the Okanagan, after which Collins explains how it will affect that activity.

The interactive video was a cooperative effort from both OASISS and RBC’s Tech for Nature. Tech for Nature is an initiative from RBC that supports a multi-sector approach to maintaining Canadian natural resources.

After Collins’ explanation of the challenges that the community faces in trying to mitigate the invasive mussels, the task seems substantial. However, the video offers simple solutions for how viewers can help combat invasive mussels to conclude the interactive experience, which returns the power back to residents.

The video may be accessed by visiting OASISS’ Facebook or their website.

