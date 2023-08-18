Okanagan Lake closed to public as wildfires spread

Kelowna RCMP are asking boaters and swimmers to stay out of Okanagan Lake as crews continue to battle the region’s spreading fires.

Police have noticed several boats on the lake attempting to get to evacuated areas, which they say puts both the boaters and emergency personnel in danger.

The McDougall Creek wildfire jumped the lake from West Kelowna to the Glenmore area overnight on Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Lake Okanagan Resort burns due to wildfire

READ MORE: Glenmore Landfill closed to all residents in Kelowna

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of KelownaOkanaganwildfire