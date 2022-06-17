Okanagan Lake full and expected to continue to rise over weekend

The Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program has announced that the lake is above full pool

Okanagan Lake is now over full pool (File photo)

Okanagan Lake is officially at full capacity, with more rain in the forecast.

The lake has reached a level of 342.51 metres, which is three centimetres above full pool. The levels are expected to continue to rise through the next week.

“We’re expecting a couple more weather events in the days ahead that will bring rain and wind,” said Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program Coordinator Sandra Follack.

High winds are forecast for the Central Okanagan on Friday, June 17, and another storm is expected to bring more rain on Saturday evening.

Property owners in flood prone and low-lying areas are responsible for protecting their own properties. See cordemergency.ca/beprepared for information on how to plan and protect your property.

Locations for sand and sandbags can be found at cordemergency.ca/map.

The public is asked to leave debris washing up along the lakeshore in place until water levels recede to protect the shoreline from further erosion. Boaters are also asked to be mindful of their speed and wake to prevent property damage along the shoreline.

To report a flooding concern or potential problem (non-emergency) contact your local public works department.

  • City of Kelowna: 250-469-8600
  • City of West Kelowna: 778-797-1000
  • District of Lake Country: 250-766-5650
  • District of Peachland: 250-767-2108
  • Westbank First Nations: 250-707-0493
  • Regional District of Central Okanagan Electoral Areas East and West: 250-763-4918.

