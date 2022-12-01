148 sample tests were taken on Okanagan lakes this year for invasive mussels. (Neil Bousquet/Submitted)

148 sample tests were taken on Okanagan lakes this year for invasive mussels. (Neil Bousquet/Submitted)

Okanagan lakes remain mussel-free

Five lakes tested for invasive species

With thousands of boaters taking to the lakes of the Okanagan each summer, the threat of invasive species is always possible.

However, the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) is proud to announce that this year, they went mussel-free.

There were 148 samples taken from five lakes this season for invasive mussels, the most likely of which would have been zebra and quagga mussels. Both are not native to B.C.’s freshwater lakes, and can damage ecosystems, clog water pipes, and ruin beaches.

“The arrival of zebra or quagga mussels remains a clear and present danger,” said OASISS Executive Director Lisa Scott. “We must continue to be diligent in our prevention efforts.”

The society has been monitoring the lakes of the Okanagan for ten years. To date, no invasive mussels have been found.

In a similar study, the 12 lakes of Columbia- Shuswap were also found to be mussel-free.

This positive result does not mean that it cannot happen in the future. Boaters are reminded to clean, drain and dry their boat every time before they enter a new body of water.

“It could only take one contaminated boat to start an infestation,” said Scott. “Invasive mussels could have lasting negative impacts to our lakes, as we have seen in other parts of Canada.”

READ MORE: Recovery efforts progressing in wake of Okanagan’s White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: No invasive mussels in Columbia Shuswap water: Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC LakesOkanaganWater

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Old growth B.C. flash mob: ‘Stop in the name of love, before you cut those trees’
Next story
City of Kelowna on board with ‘warming bus’ pilot program

Just Posted

148 sample tests were taken on Okanagan lakes this year for invasive mussels. (Neil Bousquet/Submitted)
Okanagan lakes remain mussel-free

The 19th annual Coldstream Community Christmas Light Up takes place at the Coldstream Christmas Church on Sunday, Dec. 4. (Contributed)
Coldstream lights up event after 2 year hiatus

Due to a power outage, customers receiving water from the Grindrod Water Utility are under a precautionary boil water notice as of Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (File photo)
UPDATE: Grindrod boil water notice rescinded

The Vernon Aquatics Centre has temporarily removed its diving board after discovering repairs to the unit are needed. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon pool diving board grounded