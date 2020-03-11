The Okanagan Regional Library is seeking feedback to help direct its strategic plan that will guide future growth for the next four to five years. Feedback will be accepted until March 20, 2020. (File photo)

Okanagan libraries want public input on future growth

Library users who provide feedback for strategic plan will be entered to win VR headset

The Okanagan Regional Library is seeking some feedback and those who participate in the survey will be entered to win an Okulus VR Headset.

“It’s time for the ORL, as an organization, to use our own navigation skills and set a course for the future together,” ORL CEO Don Nettleton said.

The information collected from library users will be compiled and presented to a working group of the Library Board. From this, it will help form the library’s strategic plan, priorities and goals.

“This is a chance for the community to let ORL know what is important to the people and what we can do to improve our services,” director of marketing and communications Michal Utko said.

The new Strategic Plan, which will be launched this fall, will guide the ORL as it moves forward over the next four or five years.

Feedback will be accepted until March 20. Visit libraryfeedback.com to have your say.

The ORL provides essential programs, collections, resources and spaces to the people the library serves every day.

