(Black Press Media)

Okanagan man faces multiple charges in sex assault of a minor

His lawyer appeared in court on his behalf Wednesday

A Kelowna man facing multiple sexual assault charges appeared at provincial court in Kelowna Wednesday.

The man is charged with two counts of sexual interference of person under 16 and two counts of sexual assault, and sexual interference of person under 16.

The alleged assault victim was a seven-year-old child.

The man’s lawyer appeared in court on his behalf.

Neither the man or child were named due to a publication ban, which also prevented the next appearance date from being disclosed.

READ MORE: Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

READ MORE: Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan RCMP chase caught on dash cam
Next story
Opposition to Vernon cannabis shop overturned

Just Posted

Opposition to Vernon cannabis shop overturned

Council had previously opposed the application but reconsidered in wake of new information

Vernon permanent washrooms delayed

Pressure builds to provide public washrooms even on short-term basis

Potential witnesses sought in Vernon physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Pedestrian hit in front of Vernon RCMP detachment

Woman taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Vernon politicians target downtown safety issues

Four notices of motion were presented Tuesday to deal with ongoing concerns about safety in downtown Vernon

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Video released of man linked to kitten dumped in Victoria mall trash

Security camera footage captured a hunched over man who police want to speak with

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

Medical service dog creates cause for concern at Penticton graduation

Hannah Macintyre was told her medical service dog, Coco, would not be allowed to attend the ceremony

VIDEO: Orcas take a rare swim in Vancouver’s False Creek

A pod showed up to take in the warmth

Okanagan man faces multiple charges in sex assault of a minor

His lawyer appeared in court on his behalf Wednesday

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Most Read