The individual involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland, was an Okanagan man in his 60s. (Black Press Media file)

Okanagan man in his 60s dies in motorcycle crash near Summerland

RCMP say the man died at the scene from catastrophic injuries

An Okanagan man in his 60s is being identified as the motorcycle rider who died in a crash on Highway 97 near Summerland, Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland

RCMP say the man was operating a northbound motorcycle when he struck the raised median separating north and south bound lanes, causing him to lose control and crash.

“The man died at the scene from catastrophic injuries,” said RCMP in a release May 27.

South Okanagan Traffic Services (SOTS) in Keremeos, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service continue to investigate this crash to determine the exact cause.

RCMP say at this time, nothing has been ruled out. Police are asking for any witnesses, including those who may have dash camera video prior to the crash, to contact SOTS in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chilliwack school board censures trustee Barry Neufeld after controversial Facebook post
Next story
VIDEO: Gang task force takes down two people in Kelowna

Just Posted

Flush taps before reopening, North Okanagan district says

Businesses reopening as part of B.C.’s Restart Plan are reminded to flush taps clean of contaminants

Injured Vernon turtle on the road to recovery

The painted turtle, injured by a pair of youths May 19, has arrived at a Kamloops wildlife hospital

Enderby boat launch closed ahead of rainy weekend

The city’s Emergency Operation Centre is addressing the risk of flooding along the river

Armstrong retirement home overwhelmed with kindness amid COVID-19

A need of masks resulted in an outpouring of kindness from North Okanagan communities

Vernon rapper feeds the need amid Strange Times

NOX donates to Food Bank for every stream

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Impaired drivers kept Kelowna RCMP busy last weekend

Twenty-nine separate driving prohibitions were issued by local cops over the weekend

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

Dyer: Community solar gardens

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

HERGOTT: Watching for pedestrians while driving

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Okanagan man in his 60s dies in motorcycle crash near Summerland

RCMP say the man died at the scene from catastrophic injuries

VIDEO: Gang task force takes down two people in Kelowna

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning

Most Read