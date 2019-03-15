The inaugural Okanagan Mascot Games are seeking volunteers to help run the event from May 10-12 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. Image from Facebook

Okanagan mascots battle in inaugural event

The event takes place May 10 -12 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon

The Okanagan Mascot Games are looking volunteers to help pull off this inaugural fun-filled event.

Taking place this year from May 10 to 12 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon, the event will feature prominent community mascots from all over the Okanagan. Penticton Vees’ new mascot, Harvee, is one of roughly a dozen mascots competing that weekend, which starts with an evening of mascot mingling from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by two days of games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Okanagan Mascot Games bring some of your favourite mascots head to head in challenging battles to see who will come out the ultimate champion,” said organizers. “(There will be) a VIP Mascot Mingle on May 10 where you can meet and greet your favourite mascots, catch some fist bumps, high fives and hugs along with photos to last a lifetime. (On) May 11 and 12, the games start and the mascots form teams challenging each other to win the ultimate glory of Mascot Champion.”

Mascots will face off in games including an obstacle relay course, jousting, dance battles and more. According to the event website, mascots will compete in teams and a winning team and individual mascot will be chosen as winners and invited to return in 2020 to defend their title.

Organizers are currently looking for volunteers to help out that weekend with the games floor, taking tickets, selling tickets, the silent auction, seat ushers, handlers and more. Volunteer registration can be done online at www.okanaganmascotgames.com.

Tickets for the event are $12 to $15 per day on game days and $20 in advance or $25 at the door for the mascot mingle. Partial proceeds from the ticket sales will be divided between and directed to the BC Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House (KGH Foundation).

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians are getting poorer and are borrowing money
Next story
Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

Just Posted

Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Vernon neighbourhood

AT RANDOM: Mother issues safety concerns following cougar sighting

Wood heating workshop returns

The free event is offered on Tuesday, March 26 from 7-9 p.m. at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather watch: Sunny skies for everyone

From Kelowna to Salmon Arm, the skies will be filled with sunshine for the next week

Enderby job fair overwhelming success

North Okanagan event at Splatsin Centre sees some hired on the spot

Okanagan mascots battle in inaugural event

The event takes place May 10 -12 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

The crash killed all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

The company’s new machine learning tool is designed to find and flag the pictures automatically

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

World Sleep Day: UBC team examines link between sleep and illness

Vancouver Coastal Health says 40% of Canadians will suffer from a sleep disorder in their lifetime

Most Read