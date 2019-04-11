Subject property in Carr’s Landing. - District of Lake Country

Okanagan micro-garden proposed to provide wineries with fresh vegetables

A variance will be coming forward to Lake Country council on Tuesday

The owner of a Lake Country wine tour company wants to build a garden to provide local wineries with fresh flowers and vegetables.

Variance permit documents that will be presented to Lake Country council for approval Tuesday night state that Liz McKinney, with Liz McKinney Productions, requested a variance in order to grow a micro-vegetable garden on a property located on Carr’s Landing Road.

READ MORE: Lake Country Chamber hosts networking event

The vegetables would be purchased by local wineries in order to support farm to table menus, the documents said.

READ MORE: Lake Country residents voice concerns over Commonage Road traffic

The property is one acre in size and currently has the applicant’s home on the parcel. The land is located within the Agricultural Land Reserve and is surrounded by other agricultural lands.

Staff said the variance is in line with the district’s Official Community Plan so they recommend the application is approved.

READ MORE: Winery owner owns most expensive property in Lake Country

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test
Next story
Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Just Posted

Vernon Enterprize Challenge finalists named

Seven finalists announced in annual Community Futures North Okanagan contest

Two Okanagan dailies axe Monday editions

Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald to cut their Monday edition

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

Firefighters perplexed by mysterious smoking plane flying over the Shuswap

Firefighters, airports unable to say where aircraft might have landed

Volunteer week celebrated in Vernon

Abbeyfield House recognizes close to 50 years of combined service

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

Time to renew memorial donations in West Kelowna

Those that are nearing 10 years are asked to be renewed or cancelled

Public engaged in North Okanagan growth strategy

Regional district staff to host three open houses to discuss growth of region

B.C. couple one of many left in limbo after adoption agency shutters

There are only two private adoption agencies left in British Columbia

UBC Okanagan professor examines flood risk

Snowpack currently sitting in the Okanagan Valley is 80% of normal

Okanagan micro-garden proposed to provide wineries with fresh vegetables

A variance will be coming forward to Lake Country council on Tuesday

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

Great options for hopeful employees at career fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Career Fair is taking place at the Rutland Centennial Hall

Most Read