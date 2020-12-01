Okanagan Military Tattoo moving outdoors to Armstrong in 2021

Popular event is slated for July 23 and 24, 2021, at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds

The Okanagan Military Tattoo will have a new home in 2021.

Organizers of the popular summer event, cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, have announced the tattoo will take place July 23 and 24, 2021, at Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition (IPE) Grounds.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo team has begun planning what they promise will be a safe and unforgettable event that combines military precision, live music, special effects and fantastic entertainment.

“The past few months haven’t been easy for anyone, however, we are now looking forward to 2021 and we are committed to delivering a safe, thrilling and uplifting spectacle for our audiences,” said Norm Crerar, tattoo president.

“Due to the uncertain availability of Kal Tire Place resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-term planning required for an event of this magnitude, the tattoo’s organizing committee opted to move the 2021 show to the City of Armstrong.”

Kal Tire Place has hosted the Tattoo since its inception in 2014.

“We are excited about the move to the Armstrong Fair Grounds and look forward to hosting the world-class event,” said Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper.

While the organizing committee hopes the pandemic will be a thing of the past by the end of July, the 2021 seating plan has been considered to allow social distancing measures, should it be necessary.

The Armstrong Fairgrounds also offer facilities ideal for rehearsals, change rooms, meals and more.

“The Lord Strathcona’s Horse Mounted Troop has been invited to perform and the availability of the stables for their horses will be most welcome,” said Crerar.

While the two evening performances will take place in Armstrong, the lack of accommodation available in Armstrong will mean that most of the performers will be staying at hotels in Vernon. Historically the tattoo provides hotel accommodation for several hundred performers.

The cast of performers will not be confirmed until the spring of 2021 but invitations and discussions are ongoing with a significant number of groups.

The City of Armstrong has strong Celtic roots and even has its own Tartan. The city, said Crerar, is exploring the possibility of adding some Celtic activities in conjunction with the tattoo.

All seating for the 2021 tattoo is on a “rush” or “festival” basis. There is no reserved seating. This will allow ticket prices to remain affordable but also means the best seats are on a first-come-first-served basis. A large number of seats will be set aside for people with mobility issues.

Ticket prices are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and veterans. Youth (18 and under) will be admitted free of charge with the purchase of an adult or senior/veteran ticket. Individual youth tickets outside the 1:1 (adult-youth) ratio can be purchased for $20. A 10 per cent discount will be available for groups paying for 10 or more tickets.

Tickets to the 2021 Okanagan Military Tattoo are available at the Ticket Seller Box Office 3800 – 33rd Street in Vernon, by phone 250-549-7469 or online at Ticketseller.ca.

