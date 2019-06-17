The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo is in the final planning stages for two shows at Kal Tire Place Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28. (Photo - submitted)

Okanagan Military Tattoo pleased with program

Sixth annual largest indoor show in Vernon runs July 27 and 28 at Kal Tire Place

Culture, history, tradition. The Okanagan Military Tattoo, say organizers, is an event that will “stir the heart and feed the soul.”

It’s Vernon’s largest annual indoor event and Western Canada’s only military tattoo and it’s only a month away.

Get ready for two hours of action packed, heart pounding, fast paced family entertainment when the Okanagan Military Tattoo returns to Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.

“More than 550 performers will take part in the event of a lifetime, including massed pipes and drums, highland and ethnic dancers, military and civilian bands, cultural troupes, precision drills, singers and a special “Tribute to the Veterans” as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy,” said tattoo vice-president Derek Hall. “The show concludes with the poignant refrain of the Lone Piper atop the stunning backdrop of “The Castle.”

The organizing committee has been working overtime planning, preparing and recruiting performers to maintain the tattoo’s world class reputation.

Featured performers for 2019 include the 65-member Brentwood Imperial Youth Band from the United Kingdom and the Calgary Round-Up Band. Appropriately, the Regimental Band of the British Columbia Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own) will participate in the Tribute to the Veterans segment of the program as that regiment was very involved in the Battle of Normandy.

Producer Norm Crerar is delighted with the proposed 2019 program and, in particular, the growing international flavour of the tattoo.

“In 2016 we had the Korean Military Traditional Band and in 2018, the Washington State Army National Guard was a crowd pleaser,” said Crerar. “This year, the Brentwood Imperial Youth Band, whose resumé includes the Moscow Tattoo, the Rose Bowl Parade, Disneyland and most recently a tour of Germany, not to mention a number of Royal performances in London, is sure to wow the audience.”

Tickets for the 2019 Okanagan Military Tattoo – starting at $25 including all fees and taxes – are now on sale at TicketSeller in Vernon, 250-549-7469 or ticketseller.ca.

The tattoo will be held indoors – in air conditioned comfort – and all seating is reserved. Special ticket prices apply to seniors and veterans. World War II and Korean War veterans are invited to attend free of charge.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
