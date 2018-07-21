Contributed

Okanagan Mountain Park fire shows no growth overnight

The wildfire, also called Goode’s Creek wildfire, continues to burn near Kelowna

Update: 8:20 a.m.

The wildfire has shown no growth overnight.

“All of (fires in the Central Okanagan) stayed within our containment,” said fire information officer Noelle Kekula.

The fire was sparked by lighting Tuesday.

Original:

The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park continues to burn at 400 hectares and remains active, according to the BC Wildfire Services website.

Evacuation alerts for properties along Lakeshore Road were lifted Friday, July 20.

“This fire is burning in old burn. This makes it less likely to exhibit the extreme fire behaviour consistent with big timber fuels. The fire burned up and away from the residences today. This fire was emitting a lot of smoke today, which blew toward Kelowna. Please note that the amount of smoke does not reflect any sort of extreme fire behaviour,” the website said.

More to come.

