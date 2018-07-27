Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

Crews will continue to strengthen the east flank

The Goode Creek wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is still mapped at 577 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Embers continued to burn bright at a more southerly point of the park Thursday night, as the fire seemed to be stretch along the hilside and a great deal more smoke was generated.

BC Wildfire’s update said the fire was still out of control and is working its way through the small drainages, hitting unburnt fuels creating visible smoke.

Crews will continue to strengthen the east flank.

BC Wildfire representatives say that the challenge with the firefight is that the terrain is extremely steep, rocky terrain with 34 C plus temperature, no shade and direct sun exposure.

Today’s crews is expected to continue working on extinguishing hot spots 100 feet in.

There are 63 personnel and nine helicopters assigned to the complex.

Evacuation alerts for properties along Lakeshore Road were lifted Friday, July 20.

