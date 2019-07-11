West Kelowna wants to build a soccer dome similar to the one in Kelowna. Image: Kelowna United

Okanagan multi-sport dome completion on track

City council got an update on the $4.1 million West Kelowna project

The completion of the West Kelowna new multi-sport dome is still on track for a fall opening.

City council received an update on the dome earlier this week at its regular council meeting with revised information on the construction of the dome on McDougall Road in Rose Valley. The expected opening date remains Oct. 31, after city staff initially set the dome’s opening in April.

“It’s really quite impressive to see it come together,” said Coun. Stephen Johnston.

READ MORE: West Kelowna multi-sport dome set for fall open

The update included how the dome’s surrounding construction is finalizing, including the Rose Valley transmission water main and sanitary sewer station that will service the facility. Irrigation lines, electrical work and natural gas lines have also been installed, which completes the costs of the $4.1 million project.

After reviewing the updated photos and projections of the artificial turfs projected look, council members expressed approval for the bang-for-their-buck the city received.

“You can see why the cost is more than just pumping up a dome,” said Coun. Doug Findlater.

A City of West Kelowna logo has also be sewn into the turf.

The artificial turf at the dome is projected to have a seven to 15-year lifespan and the supporting material underneath the turf, which adds to the turf’s “bounciness”, is projected to have a 20-year lifespan. The turf is scheduled to be completed by week’s end with city staff learning how to maintain the turf and the facility in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Okanagan FC on critical final stretch of season

One of the concerns during the dome’s completion was the costs of additional washrooms. A washroom facility was eventually added to the project’s initial $3.8 million budget, and will now be built separately from the dome. This drew concerns from council members — especially for the winter months — but was reportedly needed to be separate from the dome to ensure the dome’s structure.

READ MORE: Costs mount for West Kelowna multi-sport facility

Westside Youth Soccer put almost $700,000 into the dome’s construction and will be one of the largest users with youth soccer being able to run through the winter with the dome’s heating.

The city and collaborating sports partners will be discussing rental rates for the dome within the next few council meetings.

More information can be found at westkelownacity.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning
Next story
Fines added to Salmon Arm’s panhandling bylaw to be used as last resort

Just Posted

Workshop helps Vernon caregivers explore grief and loss

Dementia Dialogues session July 16

Vernon woman’s participation in Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

VJH Foundation to host annual Charity Classic

People are encouraged to register now as the event is already two-thirds full

Vernon Tolko United U15 boys dominate B.C. finals

Team wins provincial championship and Fair Play Award without conceding a goal against

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada is predicting mainly sunny weather going into the weekend

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

OGO e-scooters zooming into the Okanagan

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12 in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

Two students get to live and work at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

Funding allocated for engineering study at Summerland creek

Eneas Creek has been affected by flood waters

Most Read