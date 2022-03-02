Okanagan Nation Alliance earns full voting rights on water board

The First Nations Tribal Council of the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) has been granted full voting rights on the area’s water management.

The three regional districts representing the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) voted to change the board’s governance structure on Mar. 1, allowing the ONA to have their say on matters pertaining to things like sustainable water supplies, clean drinking water, and healthy lakes and streams.

The ONA previously had limited ability to vote on financial matters.

“I’m pleased that the ONA now has equal voting powers consistent with the regional districts, allowing the Indigenous voices of the Okanagan to be heard,” said Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derickson. “We need to improve the way siwɬkʷ (water) is managed within the Syilx territory so it will be there for our future generations and all living things.

“Syilx people have a deep-rooted and sacred connection to siwɬkʷ. It is our living relative and it is our job to protect it. We need the voices of Indigenous people to do that.”

The idea to grant full voting rights to the ONA was first brought up at a July 2021 board meeting.

Water Board Chair Sue McKortoff said the OBWB is “very happy” with the new voting powers granted to the local First Nations.

“Endorsing the Syilx Nation’s seat at the board table as equal to the voting power of regional district representatives is one important step forward in our work towards reconciliation and implementing the spirit of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and Syilx rights.”

