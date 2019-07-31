Old Town Farm Market owner, Will Hawkins, said they pride themselves on delivering fresh produce. (David Venn - Capital News)

Okanagan Old Town Farm Market prides itself on its fresh offerings

Will Hawkins has been in the produce business his whole life

Rutland’s Old Town Farm Market is in the hands of an apple and banana nibbler. And his name is Will Hawkins.

“(My favourites are) for sure bananas and apples,” he said. “Everyday I’m gnawing away on something.”

The grocery store, which has been operating for over a decade, was bought by Hawkins, 48, around a year and a half ago when the previous owners retired.

“I was looking for a business and it happened to come up,” Hawkins said. “I was looking all over the place.”

Old Town Farm Market prides itself on supplying fresh produce that also supports locally-grown goods.

“Our product is not sitting around. As soon as they bring it in, we’re (stocking the shelves),” he said.

The market also deals with farmers directly and buys fruit directly from the source. There are mangoes from Mexico and kiwis and apples from New Zealand among the aisles of fruit.

READ MORE: Lake Country Night Picnic will have music, art, food and dogs

Business in Rutland is growing along with its demographics, Hawkins said, and the growth of the suburb has established a sturdy bottom line for the store.

“The more dense the population becomes, the better we are as a local market,” he said. “People want flavour and freshness and they want it as close as they can get it to them.”

Hawkins comes from a line of produce professionals. He said his family has always owned grocery stores and that family history carved his path into the industry.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s creative sector has more than doubled since ‘09, according to report

He owned a store on Vancouver Island before moving to Kelowna 12 years ago. He said he always wanted to manage a store like the one he has now.

Old Town Farm Market is located at the intersection of Highway 33 and Hollywood Road. It is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan business celebrates 30 years of service

Just Posted

IPE Parade deadline drawing near

The Interior Provincial Exhibition & Stampede is fast approaching, and this year’s… Continue reading

No injuries in Wednesday morning truck fire

The incident occurred near Bailey Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

Vernon gallery gets a splash of colour

Two Canadian artists are taking their explorations of colour to another level

HomeSense opening Vernon doors soon

One of Canada’s largest off-price furniture stores is weeks away from opening its doors in Vernon

Vernon’s recreation facilities mismanaged

LETTER: I am one of a multitude who have complained how unavailable this pool and the weight room is for drop-ins

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Okanagan Old Town Farm Market prides itself on its fresh offerings

Will Hawkins has been in the produce business his whole life

Ousted at league playoffs, Okanagan FC reflect on season’s end

OKFC lost 2-1 in the knockout playoff game against the leagues’s top team

Eli’s death remains unanswered: RCMP are still investigating

Over a month after Eli’s murder, RCMP have no updates

Okanagan business celebrates 30 years of service

Weninger Construction and Design LTD owners reflect on the three decades in Kelowna

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

Okanagan’s best contest, Key to the SOEC, returns

A chance to win two tickets to every ticketed event at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Truck goes up in flames near Vernon

The incident occurred on Highway 97 near Bailey Road

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun and cloud with chance of showers this afternoon

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, July 31st, 2019.

Most Read