Okanagan organizations team up to host outdoor-accessibility event

‘It’s important for anyone to be active’: TOTA spokeswoman

CRIS Adaptive Adventures uses adaptive equipment such as a trail rider to allow individuals with physical or mental disabilities to access the outdoors. (Black Press files)

Okanagan organizations are teaming up to raise awareness and promote accessible outdoor activity for everyone, regardless of physical limitations.

Sonja Gaudet, the regional accessibility specialist with Thomson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA), said the community event on Saturday (Oct. 19) will kickoff at Juniper Bay at 10 a.m. and adaptive equipment will be made available to use.

The special equipment was donated by BC Parks. The provincial partner invested portions of its funds raised through the licence-plate initiative to purchase a trail rider—an adaptive piece of hiking equipment—Gaudet said.

“We’re encouraging all people to come out and see what it’s all about.”

Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) Adaptive Adventures, BC Parks, TOTA, Access Revolution and other community organizations will be present at Juniper Bay on Saturday.

“It’s important for anyone to be active and it’s just as important for anyone with a physical or mental challenge,” Gaudet said. “Getting outdoors is beneficial physically, mentally and spiritually.”

The event runs until 2 p.m. and anyone is welcome to join.

