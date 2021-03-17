Okanagan-based All Are Family Outreach Society, which provides support to those struggling from Armstrong to Kelowna, is in need of a new headquarters after leaving a Winfield church in June 2020. (All Are Family Outreach photo)

Okanagan-based All Are Family Outreach Society, which provides support to those struggling from Armstrong to Kelowna, is in need of a new headquarters after leaving a Winfield church in June 2020. (All Are Family Outreach photo)

Okanagan outreach society still without a home

All Our Family Outreach continues nine-month search for new headquarters

An Okanagan outreach society was hoping it could say farewell to unheated shipping containers, having finally found a home base.

However, after a last-minute withdrawal on a lease offer in Vernon, the All Our Family Outreach Society is still searching for a place to house their multi-faceted approach to outreach support.

“The owners of the little place we were going to rent called today and said they decided to go with someone else,” founder Clary Lausnes said in a Facebook update Sunday, March 14.

The news complicates an effort to raise funds to get the society on its feet in a new building; residents had been donating money to help All Are Family cover the first two months’ worth of rent as well as the damage deposit — up-front costs totalling around $1,800.

Anyone who made a donation and would like it returned is asked to contact the society, or else have their donation added to a new building fund.

A live online auction has been launched with a $1,000 goal. Dozens of items can be bid on in the auction catalogue, with all money raised going towards a future lease on a building, once the society can secure one.

That hasn’t proven as easy as it sounds in the nine months or so since the small volunteer-driven society left its former headquarters in the basement of a Winfield church, after a change in leadership at the church led to philosophical differences around supplying support in the community.

READ MORE: Okanagan outreach society in need of new home

Beyond being a food hamper service, the society aspires to give people from Armstrong to Kelowna the tools and knowledge to sustain themselves through workshops and other activities — regardless of identity or creed.

Lausnes and her husband founded the society in 2014. She says volunteers are often relied upon for emotional support in addition to material support.

A new building would be a vast improvement over the unheated shipping containers the group was operating out of through the winter months, handing out warm cloths to street-entrenched individuals. Lausnes said there have been multiple occasions in which the society believed it was nearing a lease agreement, only to have the rug pulled out.

And with the effects of COVID-19 weighing on residents in the valley, Lausnes says now is not the time to be forced to turn away donated goods due to a lack of space to house them.

“It just doesn’t work, and we have to turn away so many donations because we used to have a sea can full of clothing that people could just come to and help themselves, and without a base we can’t do that anymore,” Lausnes said. “We’ve really been struggling since August.”

As a charitable organization with less than a year on its own — having left the Winfield church in June 2020 — the society is not eligible for a gaming account to hold 50/50 fundraisers, or apply for other grants.

As of Tuesday evening there are less than 10 days remaining in the live auction, which can be viewed online here.

READ MORE: UBCO students among most food insecure in Canada

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Charity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statistics Canada says annual pace of inflation edges up in February to 1.1%
Next story
Side hustle, necessity or too late to turn back: Meet Canada’s newest business owners

Just Posted

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)
Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha

Video captures argument turned physical between woman and youth

A small grass fire was extinguished by Vernon Fire Rescue Services Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News file)
Wee grass fire snuffed by Vernon crews

Fire reported on Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday morning

Okanagan-based All Are Family Outreach Society, which provides support to those struggling from Armstrong to Kelowna, is in need of a new headquarters after leaving a Winfield church in June 2020. (All Are Family Outreach photo)
Okanagan outreach society still without a home

All Our Family Outreach continues nine-month search for new headquarters

Ryan Smith of Lavington, an eighth-round selection of the San Jose Sharks in the 1992 NHL Entry Draft, is hoping someone will step forward and be tested as a potential kidney donor. (Photo submitted)
Lavington man, former WHL player hopes to score new kidney

Ryan Smith, who played more than 200 games in the WHL, is currently on dialysis awaiting a potential donor

Traditionally held on the May long weekend, the Falkland Stampede hopes to be able to return to the community rodeo grounds on the weekend of Aug. 27-29. (File photo)
Falkland Stampede hopes for August return

The century-old rodeo was cancelled twice in 2020 due to COVID; organizers have secured Aug. 27-29 for the 2021 event

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman killed after shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police believe her attacker fled

This is all that was left of a Volvo that caught fire on Green Lake Road, just out of Okanagan Falls on Tuesday. (Facebook)
Vehicle catches fire while being driven in Okanagan Falls

The driver pulled over and watched his Volvo quickly go up in flames

File photo from the 2019 Great Okanagan Beer Festival. (Photo - kimeij.com)
Great Okanagan Beer Festival to return in September

Festival organizers hope provincial health orders will allow the event to happen

Wildlife experts say that pine siskin birds (pictured) still carry the risk of salmonella infection. (File photo)
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

View of Trumpeter Court in Kelowna, B.C. on March 24, 2020. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)
One year later: No suspects, no information after man shot dead in Kelowna

Investigation continues after a man was found dead in a vehicle in Upper Mission

The Summerland community Arts Council is seeking designs for street banners to be displayed around the community this year. The banner program had been held in past years, but did not happen in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)
Designs sought for Summerland street banner project

Five designs will be selected that feature the theme of Diversity and Inclusion

Most Read