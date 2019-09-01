Okanagan paddle race begins

Competition sees paddlers stroke length of Okanagan Lake from Vernon to Penticton

And they’re off!

The annual Length of the Lake paddle race began at Vernon’s Kin Beach on the northern shores of Okanagan Lake at 7 a.m. (though early starters got underway at 6 a.m.).

The race will end later Sunday 100 kilometres away at Penticton’s Peach on the southern end of the lake.

In between are four on-shore aid station/checkpoints where paddlers and their support crews will find water, washrooms, and parking. The race may be long, but the list of rules is short. In a nutshell, crews must arrive at each checkpoint before the designated cut-off times. Crew changes are optional but may take place only at the checkpoints.

Stations are located at Fintry, Bear Creek, Peachland and Summerland.

Unofficial, including “build-your-own” categories are welcome and are eligible for bragging rights and a place in the Length of the Lake Ultra-paddle history books.

This year, there are a total of five outrigger canoe six-person (OC6) boats competing, three OC2 and one OC1.

LENGTH OF THE LAKE RECORD BOOK (courtesy pentictonoutrigger.com):

OUTRIGGER CANOE

OC-6 MEN — 7:38:24 — 2016 by ICEMEN 60 masters crew ***( FASTEST EVER EVER) (fastest of all classes);

WOMEN — 10.54 – set in 2009;

MIXED — 8:07 – 2002 by Calgary Canoe Club;

OC-2 MEN — 8:32 – 2008 BY CCC;

MIXED – 8:38 – 2008;

MEN IRON — 8:37 – 2008;

OC -1 MEN IRON — 9:13 2006 BY D ANDERSON;

WOMEN – 11:40 2005 BY T. HOEBEN;

KAYAK / SURF SKI

SK-2 MEN 7:50 2006;

MIXED 8:18 2008;

SK -1 MEN 7:40 2005 IAN MACKENZIE / J HUDSON;

MIXED 8:39 2008 CCC;

MEN IRON 9:39 2005 J ZIMMERMAN.

