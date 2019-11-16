Okanagan philanthropists treated to moving speech on National Philanthropy Day

David Roche shared his message to the Association of Fundraising Professionals and non-profits

Okanagan philanthropists were celebrated in Kelowna on Friday.

National Philanthropy Day invited local non-profits and the fundraising community to special guest and inspirational speaker David Roche at the Coast Capri Hotel.

In a day where the non-profit community comes together to celebrate the positive impact of giving financially or by volunteer support, Roche shared his message “Generosity Made Me”.

The story explains how Roche overcame his physical disability to become a travelling pioneer of disability culture with speaking events at over 250 schools in Canada, while recognizing philanthropic and generous communities like the Okanagan.

“I’m not here to tell you anything new at all,” said Roche of the generosity in the Okanagan.

“But I hope that I will remind you of things that you may already know and things you may need to be reminded of and I hope that I will encourage you, because you deserve that.”

The 75-year-old has toured across the world with speeches in New Zealand, Russia and across North America. His message of self-love, self-confidence and overcoming his own personal insecurities, including his vascular malformation which he wears proudly in his smile, have been detailed in books and films.

Roche said that he believes that without generosity and philanthropy, which he describes as the love of mankind, his message of overcoming adversity, be it physical or mental, would be near impossible and that his message wouldn’t be able to help others.

His message received a standing ovation from Okanagan philanthropists and non-profits including the BC SPCA, the Central Okanagan Hospice Association, the KGH Foundation and many more.

Inspirational speaker David Roche receives a standing ovation from Okanagan philanthropists as National Philanthropy Day is celebrated in #Kelowna. Roche shares stories of overcoming insecurities and his message: “Generosity Made Me.” pic.twitter.com/GZ0YSl5LyO — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) November 15, 2019

Roche was invited to Kelowna by the Okanagan chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) and the event was sponsored by the Central Okanagan Foundation.

More information on Roche can be found here.

