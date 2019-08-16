Okanagan political leaders weigh-in on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin ethics violation

In the aftermath of Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion’s findings that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated conflict of interest laws during the SNC-Lavalin criminal prosecution, Kelowna-Lake Country’s Liberal MP and Conservative candidate weighed in with their reactions this week.

Tracy Gray, the Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative Party candidate, echoed a nearly identical statement that Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer published early today.

“And as we get ready for this next election, the choice before Canadians has never been more clear. Between a prime minister who abuses his power, bends the law for his friends, and destroys his critics. And a prime minister who will uphold the rule of law, respect our democratic institutions, and help all Canadians get ahead,” stated Gray in an email to the Capital News.

For his part, Scheer issued the following statement: “And on the eve of this election, the choice before Canadians has never been more clear. Between a prime minister who abuses his power, bends the law for his friends, attempts to silence his critics and destroys their reputations. And a Conservative government led by a prime minister who will uphold the rule of law, respect our democratic institutions, and help all Canadians get ahead.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

READ MORE: City council approves sixth pot shop in West Kelowna

While Stephen Fuhr, the Liberal MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, acknowledged this week that Trudeau’s reputation with voters may hurt his campaign, he continues to stand by the prime minister’s side.

“It is my understanding that the prime minister has responded by taking responsibility for the findings of the report while maintaining that it is the role of the government to protect Canadian jobs and pensions,” Fuhr said.

“As the prime minister said, the buck stops with him, and in my view, it is appropriate that the prime minister speak for (himself) and the actions of his office on this matter.

“My focus remains squarely on continuing to work with our government to deliver for the Okanagan.”

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas said this is an issue of trust and fundamental discrediting of our nation’s democracy.

“The PM continued to look Canadians in the eye and not be 100 per cent honest with his role,” Albas said.

“We expect those in the highest offices to protect — not undermine — prosecutorial processes.”

Justin Kulik, the NDP candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country, said we all expect our governments to work for us.

“But instead, the Liberals continue to serve their own interests and the interests of the rich and powerful,” Kulik said.

“New Democrats will always put people ahead of corporations, period.”

“The blue and red line has shown to me that corporate interests will always trump those of the peoples,” said Green Party candidate Travis Ashley. “Canadians need and deserve accountability and transparency. Thank goodness for the Green Party.”