(File photo/Kelowna Capital News)

(File photo/Kelowna Capital News)

Okanagan preps for snow and cold on Groundhog Day

Cold and some snow expected by mid-week, but then warming again

A little bit of snow and then warming up again.

That is the weather forecast for the Okanagan this week.

“Basically, we have an arctic front moving through later today,” explained Doug Lundquist, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada. “We’ll have a couple of cool nights here, snow for Wednesday and then warming up from there.”

Lundquist expects 3 to 5 cm of snow over higher terrain on Wednesday, a little less across the Okanagan Valley bottom. Daytime temperatures will range from -6 C (Wednesday) to 3 C. Snow flurries are expected for Monday and Tuesday night, with flurries or rain showers likely on Friday.

There is good news heading into Feburary.

“Groundhog Day is basically the end of winter in B.C.,” added Lundquist. “We can get some snow, but it doesn’t stick around and we may have a cold snap for a day or two. The middle of February is another marker point. That’s when we start to see the grey of winter give way to brighter days.”

DriveBC reported vehicle incidents on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on the weekend due to heavy snowfall.

Read More: Kelowna’s Big White ski resort got 6cm of snow overnight

Read More: Avalanche control complete; Highway 1 reopens in both directions west of Revelstoke

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanagan

Previous story
Provincial appreciation of RCMP continues thanks to Vernon
Next story
Supporters of Shuswap amputee fundraising for the most ‘badass advanced prosthetic’

Just Posted

(File photo/Kelowna Capital News)
Okanagan preps for snow and cold on Groundhog Day

RCMP Appreciation Day Vernon committee members Guy Bailey (from left), Steve Fleck, Teresa Ann Durning Harker, Martin von Holst and Andrew Wylie celebrate the acknowledgement in 2020. (Contributed)
Provincial appreciation of RCMP continues thanks to Vernon

The Okanagan Relationship Wellness Centre, and Vernon’s Elements Adventure Company, are teaming up this summer to provide another fully-guided and catered Couples Adventure Retreat for six nights on the Kootenay River, in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. (Daniel Leidl Photo)
Vernon company helps couples’ therapist with canoe adventure

Armstrong Pride has announced the launch of its new website, and the continuation of its fundraising concert series. (armstrongpride.ca)
Armstrong Pride launches website, continues fundraising concert series