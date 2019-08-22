Okanagan Rail Ride gathering steam ahead of inaugural race

The ride is a non-competitive event celebrating the Okanagan Rail Trail

A new, non-competitive race celebrating the beauty of the Okanagan is coming for passionate cyclists.

The Okanagan Rail Ride celebrates its inaugural kick-off this September with an easy and flat 52-kilometre ride along Kalamalka and Wood Lake.

The friendly race starts in Coldstream and rolls through Lake Country and back all along the Okanagan Rail Trail with food and drink stops along the way.

READ MORE: Who let the dogs out: Only 17 days until Kelowna’s 2nd annual mud race for pups

Bikes of all shapes and sizes are welcome on the first annual Okanagan Rail Ride including mountain bikes, hybrids and e-bikes.

The lakeside route will lead bikers to the post-race BBQ at Alexander’s Beach Pub in Coldstream which will include festivities and live music.

READ MORE: Meet your RibFest BBQers

Registration is ongoing until Aug. 31 with fees of $115 and space limited to only 250 bikers.

More information at okanaganrailride.com.

