Full daytime trail closures will be in place from Kickwillie (on the Coldstream side of the trail) at kilometre 2.5 to south of Kekuli Bay Park at kilometre 12.5 while the Regional District of North Okanagan continues its erosion mitigation and construction efforts. (RDNO)

Okanagan Rail Trail closure expand near Vernon

10 kilometres of pathway will have full daytime closures in effect to complete erosion mitigation

The Okanagan Rail Trail will see full-day closures for 10 kilometres from Kickwillie through to Kekuli Bay Park for erosion mitigation.

The Regional District of North Okanagan said construction and mitigation efforts are in full swing and on schedule, but the hauling routes have been extended to include Coldstream’s side of Kickwillie trail in order to complete round trips more quickly.

“We understand that everyone is eager for the trail to reopen, but kindly ask that users respect the closure and avoid disruption of construction materials on-site,” Community Services general manager Mike Fox said.

“Working around users who ignore signage and move materials will make this process longer for everyone and we are hoping to get work done as efficiently as possible so the enjoyment of the trail can continue.”

The path was seriously damaged from high water levels from past flooding events on Kalamalka Lake that significantly eroded the rail trail. The first phase of mitigation work was completed by the RDNO in September 2019.

The RDNO is reminding trail users to take caution when using the rail trail and to abide by all construction signage as trucks will be hauling materials along all sections of it.

The trail will remain open and accessible in the evenings after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

For a detailed map and up-to-date closures, visit rdno.ca/ORTwork.

The plan is to have all erosion mitigation work completed before spring when more rail trail users will be outside enjoying the path.

