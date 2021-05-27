Okanagan Rail Trail washroom open for business in Coldstream

The washroom facility complete with a water station for four-legged friends near West Kal Road in Coldstream is now open to serve those who’ve gotta go while on the Okanagan Rail Trail.
The project, which came in around $220,000, was completed and the Regional District of North Okanagan announced it was open to the public on May 20 in a social media post.
The facility is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
In February, the facility was targeted by vandals. The graffiti had to be removed by the regional district.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.