Okanagan Rail Trail washrooms vandalized

The washrooms under construction on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream were vandalized overnight Monday, Feb. 15. (Regional District of North Okanagan photo)

Vandals left their mark on a community asset before it was even open to the public.

The washrooms under construction on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream were spray-painted with graffiti sometime overnight Monday, Feb. 15.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be working to remove the graffiti Thursday morning.

In the meantime, the district has some tips for the public.

“Great winter activity idea — walking the rail trail!

“Bad winter activity idea — vandalizing a beloved community asset.”

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or who has information on the incident is asked to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

