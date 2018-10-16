Okanagan RCMP detachment hosts recruiting, exam sessions

If you’ve contemplated a career with RCMP, register for sessions at West Kelowna detachment

If you’ve ever thought about a career in law enforcement, the RCMP would like to hear from you.

The BC RCMP Recruiting Unit will be in West Kelowna Wednesday, Oct. 24 and Thursday, Oct. 25, to host a career presentation and entrance exam workshop.

The career presentation will offer you the chance to hear first-hand from RCMP recruiters about the exciting career opportunity that awaits you.

“You will learn the details of the recruiting process including the requirements and expectations for applying and how to prepare for each stage,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “If you’ve been thinking of a career within the RCMP and you’re still not sure, but want to know more, this is the presentation for you.”

The career presentation will take place at the West Kelowna RCMP detachment, 2390 Dobbin Road, at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The entrance exam workshop will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, also at the West Kelowna detachment.

The entrance exam workshop is designed to provide you with an opportunity to prepare for the police officer RCMP entrance exam.

“A recruiter will review the various components of the exam and review sample questions,”said Brett. “You will also walk away with general test-taking strategies, tips and study resources to help prepare you for success.”

To register for either the career presentation or entrance exam workshop please call 1-877-726-7472 or email lmd_proactive_recruiting@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Be sure to include the following information:

Your name;

Email address or phone number;

Date and location of presentation;

**Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the presentation with identification**


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial
Next story
Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Just Posted

Okanagan RCMP detachment hosts recruiting, exam sessions

If you’ve contemplated a career with RCMP, register for sessions at West Kelowna detachment

UPDATE: Vernon pair arrested in connection with 2017 homicide

Incident happened July 19 at Vernon apartment; man, woman arrested without incident

Resolution found in Vernon car surfing death case: defence

Byron James Walterhouse will appear to fix a date for disposition Oct. 18

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Vernon serial arsonist to face sentencing in new year

William Munton, who pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson, will appear for sentencing in January

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

Most Read