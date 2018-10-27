B.C. RCMP located the body of a missing Lake Country man, Martin Cordsen, on Friday, Oct. 26. There are no suspicions of foul play at this time. (File photo)

Okanagan RCMP find body of missing Lake Country man

Remains of Martin Cordsen located on High Rim Trail, near Oyama

The search for a missing Lake Country man, being carried out by officials above Oyama in Lake Country, ended Friday afternoon in tragedy.

On Oct. 26, around 1:30 pm, search and rescue crews located a man’s body in the vicinity of High Rim Trail, located above Oyama in the Central Okanagan. Investigators discovered the remains were of the missing Lake Country man, according to an RCMP spokesperson.

“RCMP sadly confirm that the deceased has been identified, as missing person, Martin Cordsen,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “Police have since notified the deceased’s family of his sudden passing.”

However, police do not have any suspicions of foul play in Cordsen’s death, or believe it is related to crime.

“As a result of our investigation to date, police do not believe that criminality was involved in his death, and have now turned the investigation over to the BC Coroners Service,” says O’Donaghey.

The RCMP wish to express their appreciation to officials and volunteers of both the Lake Country Fire Department and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue for their assistance.

The RCMP and Coroners Service have no further information available for release at this time.

 

