Okanagan realtor pledges $10,000 and unicorn tattoo for Special Olympics charity

Kelowna’s Darryl Reuter will get a unicorn tattoo if he raises his goal

It’s the eighth time Darryl Reuter has pledged to fundraise for the Motionball charity.

But this year, the Kelowna realtor is switching things up with his big pledge and even bigger awareness-raising tattoo. If Reuter is successful in his pledge to raise $10,000 for Motionball, he’s committed to getting a fire-breathing unicorn tattooed permanently on his back.

The Fire-Breathing Unicorns is the team and logo for Reuter’s fundraising team for Motionball, a non-profit organization that benefits and supports the Special Olympics.

“I was looking for a way to change things up. I thought this would be a great way to not only raise money for the Special Olympics, but also raise awareness of the event.”

The fire-breathing unicorn will be 10-by-10 inches, full colour and done free-of-charge by Dave Allen of Third Son Tattoo. Reuter’s goal of $10,000 was close to 70 per cent completed by Friday with the deadline coming Sept. 21.

For more information and how to donate, check out marathonofsport.com.

