Okanagan Regional Library branches open with COVID-19 safety measures

The ORL has entered Phase 3 of its pandemic reopening plan

Okanagan residents can once again browse and check out collections at their local library.

The Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) has reopened most of its branches for browse and borrow service, having followed recommendations from the public health authority and WorksafeBC. People can enter an open ORL branch to browse the library’s collection and self-checkout books, DVDs and other materials.

Assessments have been completed by each library to help minimize risks associated with COVID-19. All libraries have occupancy limits posted at the library entrance, and books must be returned at external return areas, at which point they will be quarantined for 72 hours.

Signage has been posted to advise of safety protocols, public computers have been moved to ensure physical distancing and acrylic barriers have been installed between desks.

Hand sanitizing stations have also been set up for patrons to use upon entering the buildings. Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask while at the library.

READ MORE: Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

The library has been running a curbside delivery service since June 2 to maintain access to library resources after branches were closed on March 17 due to the coronavirus. Over the first two weeks of the service the ORL checked in more than 75,000 physical items and loaned nearly 80,000 new ones.

During the browse and borrow stage, meeting rooms, meeting spaces, study rooms, public seating, and other gathering areas in the library will be closed. Visitors are encouraged to select materials quickly and use self-checkouts if possible.

Online programming including the now virtual children’s summer reading club will continue.

Visit www.orl.bc.ca for details on virtual programming and other online services.

READ MORE: Lavington child care centre expected to open in December

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BooksCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.
Next story
BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

Just Posted

Okanagan Regional Library branches open with COVID-19 safety measures

The ORL has entered Phase 3 of its pandemic reopening plan

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Medium is the message, once again

Former newspaper editor reflects on the changes in media

Weeds taking over Vernon hillsides

LETTER: Doesn’t anyone care anymore?

Okanagan wineries donate $10,000 to United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund

A three-month-long promotion at local liquor stores saw $1 from every wine purchase going towards the program

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

Vintage film shows train journey through Shuswap to Revelstoke

1932 footage purchased from estate sale by Vernon collector

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Morning Start: A summer season on Uranus lasts 42 years

Your morning start for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Most Read