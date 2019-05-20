Photo of Lindsay Wong and her book The Woo Woo, photo provided from CBC books

Okanagan Regional Library hosts famous author

Author of The Woo Woo, Lindsay Wong will be in Kelowna Tuesday

The Okanagan Regional Library will host a ‘Canada Reads’ shortlisted author.

Lindsay Wong will be featuring her recent book ‘The Woo Woo’ a children’s book which was a hot topic this Spring on CBC across the nation.

Wong will be joined by local author Cale Atkinson, who wrote ‘Political intrigue with B.C. Legislative reporter, Richard Zussman’

READ MORE: The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

“They’re all travelling up to the Okanagan in a van to visit our community and share their excitement as nominees for the BC Book Prize. The library is thrilled to host this evening,”said head librarian Chris Stephenson. “I believe this may turn out to be the biggest author talk and book signing of my career.”

Local book proprietor Mosaic Books will have staff and books on hand for book sales. There is no cost or registration to attend.

READ MORE: Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

Stephenson recommends “bringing your family or a friend for this memorable night at the library.”

There’s seating for about 120, “and you can just walk in and make yourself at home,” he said.

The event kicks off at 1380 Ellis Street, on Tuesday May, 21 at 6:30 p.m.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mainly sunny Victoria Day in Okanagan-Shuswap
Next story
‘She was a sweetheart’: B.C. mom who died from carbon monoxide poisoning remembered

Just Posted

Vernon crash claims father

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Vernon tattoo fundraiser draws record support

Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

Mainly sunny Victoria Day in Okanagan-Shuswap

The South Okanagan is the hottest spot to be in the province for Victoria Day

Vernon chamber members do not want overdose prevention site downtown

Chamber reps meet with Interior Health to discuss proposed site for Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival names board

Carnival set for milestone 60th annual event - Carnival Remembers teh 60s – in February 2020

VIDEO: It’s warming up across the Okanagan Valley

Grey skies are expected to fade and the sun looks like it’s here to stay

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

The father and two youngesters fell down a steep and treachorous cliff while hiking on Burke Mountain

Letter: More cell towers, more radiation

The ever increasing electromagnetic radiation (EMR) is creating a hell-on-earth situation for… Continue reading

Okanagan Regional Library hosts famous author

Author of The Woo Woo, Lindsay Wong will be in Kelowna Tuesday

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

‘She was a sweetheart’: B.C. mom who died from carbon monoxide poisoning remembered

Sister raising funds to travel from Scotland to support family after tragedy

Most Read