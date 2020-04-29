Okanagan residents show off their new hairdos during COVID-19

Despite being told by hairdressers not to take scissors to your head during the COVID-19 pandemic, several Okanagan residents just couldn’t bear the beard and shaggy locks anymore.

But, they didn’t just cut off their hair in haste, instead, they raised funds that would go towards opening the doors to a new state-of-the-art Health Sciences Centre currently under construction at the College’s Kelowna campus.

So far the Haircuts for Health Care initiative has raised almost $5,000.

The Okanagan College Foundation is encouraging people to either donate what they would typically pay for a cut or set a fundraising goal for their network if they go for a more creative new look.

Brett Millard, Regional Director Okanagan of IG Wealth Management, raised $1,000 from his network and let his sons cut his hair, including half his beard. He then took the shears to his kids’ heads so he could contribute some more money, raising in total nearly $1,200.

While Oliver Jackman’s dad cut his hair into a faux hawk after raising $400.

The Health Sciences Centre will help the College continue to train frontline health care professionals, as it has since the early 1960s.

The B.C. government has contributed $15.4 million toward the $18.9-million Centre, which will be equipped with leading-edge technology to mimic modern health care workplace settings. The OC Foundation is seeking to raise $5 million in total toward the construction of the project as well as support for programs and awards for students.

