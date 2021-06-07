A fawn curls up on the rock garden steps of a Lake Country home Sunday, May 30. (Andrea Howson photo)

A fawn curls up on the rock garden steps of a Lake Country home Sunday, May 30. (Andrea Howson photo)

Okanagan residents urged to ‘leave fawns alone’

Lake Country found a young deer in her backyard, Kelowna residents move and feed fawn, Penticton biologist photographs deer

Okanagan residents are reminded to leave sleeping deer lie.

Fawning season is underway therefore conservation officers (CO) have had a number of reports of fawns in the area. But COs are reminding residents to avoid ‘rescuing’ fawns and other young ungulates who are mistaken to be orphaned. These interventions do more harm than good.

“Mother deer, elk and other species may leave their young alone for long periods. To avoid attracting predators, a mother may only return a few times a day to nurse,” CO Ken Owens said.

“When she does return, she can be expected to defend her baby from real or perceived threats-including nearby humans and their pets.”

READ MORE: Kelowna conservation officer asks residents to leave fawns alone or risk fines

It’s common for young deer to lie quietly in vegetation for hours, especially during the first two weeks of their lives, as they aren’t strong enough to follow their mothers.

“Although these babies may look abandoned, they are not,” Owens said. “However, if humans remove them from their rest spots, they can end up being orphaned.”

Lake Country resident Andrea Howson found a fawn curled up on the rock steps in her backyard May 30. She spotted the mother feeding nearby their Williams Road home and knew to leave the little darling be.

“People ought not to touch or try to rescue baby fawns discovered like this as their mothers usually knows where they are and will come back for them,” said Howson.

That wasn’t the case in Kelowna, when a fawn was found on a sidewalk June 1 in the Royal View Drive area.

”Unfortunately, we had people picking up the fawn, placing water out for the fawn and with an eye dropper putting water on the fawn’s lips,” Owens said.

CO’s moved the fawn to a safe place for its mother to return.

If you spot a fawn quietly resting alone, Owens said keep away from the area and leave it alone.

“Every year, well-meaning people doom deer fawns to an unnatural life in confinement or kill them accidentally by ‘rescuing’ them,’” he said. “It’s dangerous and unnecessary. This is especially a problem in Kelowna, where lots of people and deer coexist.”

The conservation officer service is taking “a hard stance” on the issue in an effort to eliminate it, highlighting the $345 fine one can face for unlawful possession of live wildlife.

“Conservation officers are reminding people that the best thing they can do to ensure a fawn’s survival is to leave the newborn deer fawns alone,” he said.’

– with files from Aaron Hemens, Kelowna Capital News

READ MORE: Reminder: Lake Country poop talk survey due

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

 

A fawns is photographed by a Penticton wildlife biologist, in his work with mule deer locally within the region. (TJ Gooliath photo)

A fawns is photographed by a Penticton wildlife biologist, in his work with mule deer locally within the region. (TJ Gooliath photo)

A fawn that was observed on a sidewalk in the Royal View Drive area June 1. (Conservation Officer Service photo)

A fawn that was observed on a sidewalk in the Royal View Drive area June 1. (Conservation Officer Service photo)

Previous story
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Just Posted

A fawn curls up on the rock garden steps of a Lake Country home Sunday, May 30. (Andrea Howson photo)
Okanagan residents urged to ‘leave fawns alone’

Lake Country found a young deer in her backyard, Kelowna residents move and feed fawn, Penticton biologist photographs deer

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

(Photo: Twitter@SurreyRCMP)
Fireworks mistaken for shots fired on Westside

Large police presence has residents alarmed due to recent standoff

Okanagan Regional Library branches in Vernon (pictured), Armstrong, Enderby and Peachland will receive programming funding after a donation from VantageOneCreditUnion. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Full STEAM ahead for Okanagan libraries thanks to donation

VantageOne Credit Union donates funds to be used for STEAM programming

Nearly $20,000 was raised in support of the Bailey family after the tragic loss of husband, father Scott, left, June 3, 2021. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies behind Vernon family after death of husband, father

GoFundMe sees nearly $20K raised in three days to support Scott Bailey’s wife, 3 kids

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

Letter to the editor about Penticton's friendliness, small town values,
Newcomer to Penticton amazed by kind, friendly residents

Stranger offers new rain ponchos, friendly words during rare spring storm

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Marilyn Noel drives the Okanagan Skaha School District’s new electric bus. The school district is planning to convert its entire fleet of 18 school buses from diesel to electric. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Electric school bus acquired for Summerland

Okanagan Skaha School District to transition away from diesel buses

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Downtown Kelowna stabbing sends 2 to hospital

Police responded to reports of multiple people fighting in a downtown park on Friday night

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

Most Read