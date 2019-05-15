Okanagan residents warned of vehicle tampering

Police are investigating report of mischief to vehicles in Peachland

Peachland residents are being warned their vehicles may have been recently tampered with.

West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of mischief to vehicles in the 6200 block of Whinton Crescent, in Peachland about 10 a.m. May 14.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with murder was prime suspect for three years

When officers arrived they discovered that the the lug nuts to vehicles in the area had either been loosened or stolen completely. In one case, gas had been syphoned from the tank also.

According to Cpl. Meghan Foster it did not occur to the vehicle owner that there was something wrong until he was driving downhill and the car started to shake.

READ MORE: Puppy returned to Burnaby couple after being found in Osoyoos

“While there have been only two reports of this and no accidents attributed, we would like to warn people who reside in, or have visited the area to double check the safety of their vehicles.”

Anyone with any information can also contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.