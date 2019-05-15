File Photo: Police warn Peachland drivers of a suspicious occurrence

Okanagan residents warned of vehicle tampering

Police are investigating report of mischief to vehicles in Peachland

Peachland residents are being warned their vehicles may have been recently tampered with.

West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of mischief to vehicles in the 6200 block of Whinton Crescent, in Peachland about 10 a.m. May 14.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with murder was prime suspect for three years

When officers arrived they discovered that the the lug nuts to vehicles in the area had either been loosened or stolen completely. In one case, gas had been syphoned from the tank also.

According to Cpl. Meghan Foster it did not occur to the vehicle owner that there was something wrong until he was driving downhill and the car started to shake.

READ MORE: Puppy returned to Burnaby couple after being found in Osoyoos

“While there have been only two reports of this and no accidents attributed, we would like to warn people who reside in, or have visited the area to double check the safety of their vehicles.”

Anyone with any information can also contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Great action of love’: U.S. mom runs inside to try to save kids who died in fire
Next story
Alabama ban on nearly all abortions in GOP governor’s hands

Just Posted

Conservatives host deputy opposition leader in Vernon

Lisa Raitt will be meeting with area healthcare professionals and speaking at a dinner

Armstrong parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant where money is being raised for Canuck Place

Vernon pitcher dynamic for CCBC champs

Dylan Emmons was 2-0 with 22 strikeouts in two appearances for Abbotsford’s Cascades

Vernon Chamber of Commerce checks in

They’re pounding the pavement on May 28

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read