Okanagan residents win in BC Children’s Hospital Lottery

Summerland resident wins grand prize; West Kelowna resident wins 50/50 draw

Two Okanagan residents have won in this year’s BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery.

A. Delaney of Summerland, who purchased ticket 1800163, was the winner of the grand prize in the annual draw.

There are a choice of eight prizes, including a choice of seven residences in B.C. communities or $2.2 million in cash.

READ ALSO: Lottery will help save children’s lives

READ ALSO: 4,000 square feet of luxury up for grabs in Choices

The 50/50Plus winner is also from the Okanagan Valley. C. Heinbecker, with ticket 2668235, won the prize of $832,882.50.

There were also two prizes of vehicles or cash and five prizes of travel or cash in the lottery.

Chances of winning the grand prize were one in 295,000 in this lottery, while chances of winning the 50/50 prize were one in 482,000.

Proceeds from the lottery, which is held annually, go to support research initiatives at the B.C. Children’s hospital.

According to information from the hospital, more than 85,000 children each year receive care from the hospital.

More to come

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Sani-Dump to be relocated
Next story
Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

Just Posted

Festival entry staged by Asparagus theatre group

The comedy follows a number of odd occurences in a sleepy town.

Four from Vernon-based Kings go in WHL Bantam draft

Two defencemen, two forwards from B.C. bronze medalists chosen in first nine rounds

Vancouver-based meal kit service coming to the Okanagan

Fresh Prep will be available to Vernon, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Penticton residents as of May 6

Vernon war memorial vandalized

Someone defaced and removed letters from B.C. Dragoons plaques in Vernon’s Linear Park

Vernon Sani-Dump to be relocated

The new temporary facility will be operational prior to the May long weekend.

Kelowna concerned ‘out of control’ gas prices as online petition launched to cut taxes

Premier John Horgan said taxes aren’t the reason for cost increases

Overhead sign damaged in Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

The incident occured near Highway 23S junction

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

Air Canada grants ‘small concession’ for Okanagan flight schedules

Air Canada announced revised flight schedule to previuosly announced changes

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

We for She event inspires Penticton students to lead bold careers

Student organizers say it’s important for youth to learn about inequality to change society

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Bike sharing program says farewell to Kelowna riders

DropBike will not return in 2019

Most Read