(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following allegations

Predator Ridge set plans in motion in June, becoming one of the first organizations to do so

Predator Ridge Resort has announced that it cut ties with Hockey Canada following multiple sexual assault allegations against the organization.

In recent days, big corporations like Telus, Canadian Tire, and Tim Hortons have also distanced themselves from Hockey Canada, but Predator Ridge says it was one of the first to do so back in June.

“We have notified Hockey Canada that we are permanently severing ties with them,” Predator Ridge management said in an email to Capital News. “We were one of the first partners to suspend all activities back in June and have taken the next step this week to terminate our relationship.”

Predator Ridge was announced as the ‘summer home of Hockey Canada’ back in February 2012, as many of the biggest stars of the NHL make the Okanagan their off-season getaway.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets forward announces he’s cancer free

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadahockeyKelownaOkanaganVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial vandalized for second time
Next story
Hundreds cast votes at advance polls in Vernon

Just Posted

Brendan Shykora makes his first mark in a municipal election during the last day of advance voting Thursday at Vernon Council chambers. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Hundreds cast votes at advance polls in Vernon

Akbal Mund
Former mayor vying for third term on Vernon city council

Kal Tire team Auto Correctz study for the Adult Spelling Bee, which takes place Oct. 12 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge in support of the Literacy Society of North Okanagan. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Event spells out North Okanagan literacy support

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw (left) is presented with the Senior Swimmer of the Year award by Swim B.C. technical director Cory Beatt at the recent Team Aquatic Supplies B.C. Swimming Awards and Hall of Fame Banquet in Whistler. (Swim B.C. photo)
Historic honour for Coldstream swimmer

Pop-up banner image